Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on a deal for Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

According to Sky Sports, the north London club are keen on bringing the Argentine to White Hart Lane in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old moved to St Mary's Stadium from Gillingham in 2012, six months before Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Southampton.

The White Hart Lane club's manager has the services of Hugo Lloris and Dutch international Michel Vorm as the two first-choice goalkeepers at the club. Last season, Pau Lopez was the third-choice stopper as he joined Tottenham from Espanyol on a season-long loan.

Tottenham were open to the idea of signing Lopez on a permanent transfer. However, IBTimes UK earlier revealed that the Premier League club's failure to agree a fee with Espanyol saw Spurs end their interest in the player.

Pochettino has decided to look elsewhere to strengthen the goalkeeping position and has identified Gazzaniga from his former club. He last featured for Southampton in his side's 2-0 defeat to Spurs in December 2015.

Gazzaniga was on loan at Spanish Segunda Division side Rayo Vallecano during the 2016/17 season, keeping 11 clean sheets out of the 32 appearances during his time in Spain's second division.

Tottenham have already reached an agreement with Ajax for Davinson Sanchez, with the Colombian their first signing of the summer transfer window. Now, Gazzaniga looks set to be Spurs' second summer signing.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has already admitted that he is looking to bring in four new players to the club before the transfer deadline.

"It's true, I am honest – I want four players, if it's possible. But it's not easy. We need time to work," the Tottenham manager explained.