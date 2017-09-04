Spanish youngster Arnau Puigmal has confirmed he has completed his move to Manchester United.

United agreed a deal to take the Espanyol midfielder to Old Trafford in July, swapping the Spanish side's Cadete A ranks for United's academy in move that has now been given international clearance.

The 16-year-old confirmed the move via his Instagram account with a picture of himself signing a contract alongside United's Under-18 coach Kieran McKenna and club great Andy Cole, writing: "Very happy and proud to announce that I am a new Manchester United player, a dream come true. It's time to work, come on the red devils."

Puigamal had been tipped to break into the Espanyol first-team in the coming years but will now be targeting a future first-team role in Manchester. The central midfielder shone at this year's Mediterranean International Cup, winning its Most Valuable Player award while also scoring in the final against Barcelona.

He is the latest addition to United's academy after a busy recruitment drive led by former midfielder Butt, who was installed as the man to oversee the job of ensuring there is a steady flow of talent running through the club last year.

Dutch youngster Tahith Chong and England youth international Joshua Bohui signed deals with the club in August 2016 with more additions arriving in Manchester this summer. Former Paris Saint-Germain youngster Aliou Badara Traore penned a contract with the Premier League giants in June with 16-year-old Largie Ramazani arriving from Charlton Athletic.

Chelsea youngster Di'Shon Bernard was also among those to join the club's under-18 ranks along with Northern Ireland Under-17 captain Ethan Galbraith.

United are aiming to close to gap on neighbours Manchester City, who have strode ahead of their rivals in recent years as far as recruitment at youth level has been concerned. As part of the structural changes, Butt was appointed Head of Academy last February, while United have also snared two influential City figures to help lead the charge in David Harrison and Lyndon Tomlinson, brought in to oversee academy recruitment.

Over the last 12 months, United have also been rebuilding their scouting network. Marcel Bout, the lone survivor of the Louis van Gaal administration, was retained by the club as part of the revamp, holding the role as head of global scouting. United have also enlisted the services of 50 new scouts as part of a recruitment drive which followed Jose Mourinho's appointment last summer.