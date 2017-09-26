- Sadio Mane starts for Liverpool tonight after serving domestic ban.
- Joe Gomez to serving a one-match suspension after being sent off in dying minutes against Sevilla - Trent Alexander-Arnold starts.
- Loris Karius to start in goal ahead of Simon Mignolet.
It's early days, but a win is pretty crucial for Liverpool tonight. According to analysis carried out by bwin, they will have only a 14% chance of progressing beyond the group stages if they lose tonight.
After picking up wins in the opening round of fixtures, things are a little rosier for Manchester City and Tottenham. They are 85% likely to progress to round of 16 if they avoid defeat to Apoel Nicosia and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively.
Liverpool got off to a winning start in their last appearance in this competition during the 2014-15 season. They would fail to win again during that group campaign, crashing out of the competition in the process, and last week's draw with Sevilla means it has been six games since they last tasted victory in this competition. You have to go back even further for their last clean; they have failed to register one of those in their last eight.
For the first time, Jurgen Klopp has started Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino at the same time. A fearsome quartet on paper, Jurgen Klopp is eager to see what magic they can conjure up together. Speaking ahead of kick-off, the Liverpool boss said:
The Otkrytije Arena is one of our venues tonight; it's where Jurgen Klopp and his side will be hoping to leave with three points in the bag.
Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that beat Leicester City over the weekend. As expected, Loris Karius is in for Simon Mignolet in goal with Trent Alexander-Arnold in for the suspended Joe Gomez. Philippe Coutinho retains his starting role, dropping into a midfield three to make room for the returning Sadio Mane. Georginio Wijnaldum is the man to make way.
Liverpool team to face Spartak Moscow: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Coutinho, Salah, Mane, Firmino.
Subs: Mignolet, Flanagan, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge.
BREAKING: Sadio Mane returns to Liverpool starting XI, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench.
Liverpool could get an unexpected boost tonight with Dutch star Quincy Promes set to miss out for the hosts tonight due to injury.
The 23-cap Netherlands international scored both goals for Spartak in a 2-0 Russian Cup fifth-round victory over Kuban Krasnodar last Wednesday, but sustained a calf problem later in the same game. He missed the weekend clash with Anzhi Makhachkala with manager Massimo Carrera doubtful he will have to role to play tonight.
Klopp on Sadio Mane's chances of starting tonight
With Nathaniel Clyne sidelined for the foreseeable future with a back problem, Klopp has rotated between Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold for a starting role at right-back. Gomez did not make the trip east having picked up a red card that rules him out tonight against Sevilla, meaning Alexander-Arnold will surely get the nod this evening.
Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed Loris Karius will return in goal for his side tonight with Sadio Mane nailed onto return to the starting XI after serving a domestic ban over the weekend.
Liverpool were the only Premier League side to not get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start in the opening round of fixtures two weeks ago. Their same old defensives woes were exposed again as Sevilla snatched a draw for themselves at Anfield but a draw between Maribor and tonight 's opponents in the other Group E encounter that evening ensured they didn't fall off the pace with all four sides tied on a point each.
Tottenham meanwhile took three points off Borussia Dortmund in their opener at Wembley but have travelled to Cyprus for tonight's match with a depleted squad. Christian Eriksen is among the absentees due to illness, with both Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen absent. With a clash against Real Madrid looming in the next round of fixtures, three points are a must tonight.
We will have team news from all eight of tonight's matches with you very shortly.