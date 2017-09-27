National Geographic invites photographers from around the world to enter its 2017 Nature Photographer of the Year contest. Photos can be submitted at natgeo.com/photocontest in any or all of four categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, Underwater and Aerials.

The grand-prize winner will receive $10,000 (about £7,500), publication in National Geographic Magazine and a feature on National Geographic's Instagram account, @natgeo. Entries close on Friday 17 November 2017, and the winners will be announced in December 2017. For details and official contest rules, please visit natgeo.com/photocontest. IBTimes UK showcases some of the most spectacular entries submitted so far.