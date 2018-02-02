Spencer Matthews announced his engagement to his model girlfriend Vogue Williams on Instagram last night (1 February), telling his 573K followers: "SHE SAID YES.... ❤️."

But not all of his fans were convinced over the 28-year-old lothario's happy news – since he has previously boasted to sleeping with over 1000 women and has broken many hearts, including the likes of Louise Thompson, Lauren Hutton, Stephanie Pratt, Lucy Watson and Funda Onal among many others.

One fan wrote on the snap of a shocked Williams, 32, showing off her diamond sparkler with: "Never thought I'd see this."

While someone else wrote: "Oh Lord," perhaps in reference to his past womanising.

A third added: "So happy for you both Spencer I never thought I would see the day ."

Another said: "Imagine being the girl that changed his ways!!!!"

The ring is believed to be made with 4ct diamonds with an estimated worth of £150,000. Matthews got down on one knee on stage at The Lyceum Theatre in London's West End, following a performance and backstage tour of Disney's award-winning musical, The Lion King.

The couple, who are huge Disney fans, watched the show from the best seats in the house before enjoying an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the theatre. When their tour ended on the beautifully lit stage, the couple were left in private for a few moments for Matthews' surprise proposal.

Following news of the engagement, the pair shared snaps of the ring on social media, with the Irish model being overwhelmed with congratulatory messages from her fans, with one person telling her: "Aw so happy for you. U r so genuine. Can't beat good ole Irish girl eh vogue ."

Williams, who is best known for participating in Dancing with the Stars, has been married before to Westlife singer Brian McFadden. They separated in 2015 after marrying in a romantic ceremony in Florence, Italy, in 2012.