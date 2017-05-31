Andrew Garfield ditched his Spiderman costume for a whole new get-up last night (30 May). The Oscar-nominated actor was spotted at a drag show in London and fully embraced the event, donning a wig and lip-syncing to Whitney Houston.

Garfield, 33, was attending the latest stop on the Werq The World Tour at the Troxy when he was inspired to join the drag act on-stage. During the Wig In A Box segment, the Hacksaw Ridge actor donned a curly wig and strutted along the stage to Whitney Houston's anthem I'm Every Woman.

With confidence, Garfield suddenly launched into backflips across the stage earning applause from the audience before continuing with his dance routine.

Impressively, the actor's hair managed to stay intact during the stunt but he was quick to whip the wig off once the song had ended.

Joining Garfield at the show were Russell Tovey and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, cast mates from his play Angels In America which is currently showing in London.

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who hosted the event, heaped praise on Garfield's stage performance.

Alongside an Instagram photo of herself with the film star and actress Laverne Cox, who was also in the audience, Visage wrote: "What a show, what a night! Thank you as always YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL."

Visage continued: "Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you're doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a I LOVE YOU."

The Werq The World Tour features contestants from RuPaul's Drag Race past and present, such as Detox, Shangela and Kim Chi.

It is not the first time Garfield has appeared in drag. The actor won acclaim for taking centre stage in Arcade Fire's music video for their 2014 single We Exist. In the compelling visuals, Garfield wears a blonde wig and dress to play a young trans person coming to terms with their gender identity.

Watch Andrew Garfield perform at the drag show: