Nintendo is allowing Nintendo Switch owners to sample upcoming sequel Splatoon 2 this weekend in the first "Global Testfire" event for the unique, family-friendly third-person shooter. Here's everything you need to know.

Running from Friday, 24 to Sunday, 26 March, the Splatoon 2 Global Testfire will take place at set times amounting to a total of six hours of play from Friday to Saturday. The exact timings are listed below.

The client that will allow Switch users to access the de facto beta test has been available to download for over a week, probably to help ease stress on Nintendo's servers when the Global Testfire begins.

Once the game goes live, players will gain access to Splatoon 2's 4 on 4 Turf War mode, which will be familiar to anyone who played the hugely-popular first game on Wii U.

Turf War is the base game of Splatoon, which challenges two teams made up of humanoid "Inkiling" characters to coat as much of a map's surface area with their team's coloured ink.

That ink can be shot at other players to take them out and once it coats a surface it can also be travelled through (in the Inkling's squid form) more quickly. This also replenishes the amount of ink players have.

During the Global Testfire Turf War will be available on two maps. Musselforge Fitness is the first: a huge gym with treadmills, a swimming pool and loads of climbing surfaces (not that you'll be able to climb them).

The second map is Reef, a park-like recreational area that apparently sits not far from Inkopolis Square, the original game's hub area. Both maps are pictured below.

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire UK Times Friday, 24 March 7:00pm to 7:59pm GMT Saturday, 25 March 3:00am to 3:59am GMT

11:00am to 11:59am GMT

7:00pm to 7:59pm GMT Sunday, 26 March (the clocks go forward on this date) 4:00am to 4:59am BST

12:00pm to 12:59pm BST

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire US Times (East Coast) Friday, 24 March 3:00pm to 3:59 pm PT

11:00pm to 11:59 pm PT Saturday, 25 March 7:00am to 7:59 am PT

3:00pm to 3:59 pm PT

11 to 11:59 pm PT Sunday, 26 March 7:00am to 7:59 am PT

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire US Times (West Coast) Friday, 24 March 12:00pm to 12:59 pm PT

8:00pm to 8:59 pm PT Saturday, 25 March 4:00am to 4:59 am PT

12pm to 12:59 pm PT

8 to 8:59 pm PT Sunday, 26 March 4:00am to 4:59 am PT

