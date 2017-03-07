Chancellor Philip Hammond will deliver his first budget to the House of Commons on Wednesday 8 March, but don't expect any big surprises or rabbits – as the Westminster parlance goes – from the man they call "spreadsheet Phil".

Expected to be boring, drab and unexciting, the economic statement, which is being moved to autumn, is set for 12.30 GMT. It will also be the first budget since the UK voted to split from the EU in June.

Hammond backed Remain ahead of the historic ballot, but the senior Conservative has been more and more optimistic about the UK's split from the EU and his speech will come just weeks, maybe even days, before Theresa May invokes Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and triggers the two-year-long Brexit negotiations.

Make sure to follow IBTimes UK on Facebook and Twitter for all of your budget-related analysis, commentary and news.