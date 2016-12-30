London Underground stations have been closed at least 80 times over December due to staff absences or shortages, according to data compiled by IBTimes UK.

Topping the list is Westminster's Temple Station, which serves the District and Circle Lines and has been shut 11 times over the festive period, while Walthamstow's Blackhorse Road Station has been closed seven times.

The information, taken from the Underground's social media feeds, comes to light amid a long-running row over staffing levels on the network.

The TSSA and RMT trade unions have planned a 24-hour-long strike on 8 January in protest over the Fit for the Future Stations programme, introduced under former Mayor of London Boris Johnson.

Talks at mediation service Acas have been scheduled for 4 January in a bid to avert the industrial action, which will coincide with a walkout from Southern rail drivers and conductors from 9 January.

"We have made it clear to [London Underground] that in the absence of acceptable proposals to meet our demands we will be pressing ahead with our strike action, called together with TSSA, on 8/9 January," an RMT circular warned.

Manuel Cortes, the general secretary of the TSSA, added: "As things stand the Tube remains less staffed, less protected and less safe at the end of 2016 than at the beginning of the year.

"Unless LU's fresh proposals next week give reassurances our overstretched staff so urgently seek, our 24-hour strike scheduled for January 8 will go ahead."

Sister transport union Aslef is not directly involved in the dispute since the organisation represents tube drivers.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said: "We have always committed to reviewing our new staffing model with the trade unions during its first year.

"Following talks we are recruiting additional staff for stations and believe this will help us to provide a better service for our customers.

"We will continue working with the unions as well as implementing the independent recommendations made by the London TravelWatch review to ensure our customers feel safe, fully supported and able to access the right assistance at all times.

"We would encourage the unions to work with us on this process rather than threatening strike action."

UPDATE: 16:25 GMT, 30 December.

Griffiths added: "I apologise to those customers who have been disrupted by short-term unplanned closures at some of our stations. This is mainly due to some union members not booking on for overtime as part of their current industrial action over staffing."

