At least 22 people were killed and over 25 seriously injured after a stampede broke out near a local train station in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Friday (29 September) morning, Indian news agency ANI reported.

According to an NDTV report, the incident took place at around 10.45am local time (6.15am BST) during rush hour near a ticket window between the Lower Parel and Elphinstone stations.

A railway spokesperson told the news channel that due to the rain four trains came at the same time. The chaos was triggered in the crowd when a few women commuters slipped, the spokesperson said.

Some reports also suggested that a foot-over-bridge had fallen which had prompted the panic rush.

"Many were waiting in the rain. There were too many people in a cramped space. When people were trying to rush to their trains, the stampede happened," railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said, according to NDTV.

Police and medical personnel have been rushed to the site and rescue operations are in full flow. The injured individuals have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

"Of the injured, 20 people have suffered serious injuries, rest have minor injuries. Can't comment more right now," Niket Kaushik, GRP Commissioner was quoted as saying by India Today news website.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has showed his "anguish" towards the incident. He tweeted "Anguished by the loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families; prayers with injured — #PresidentKovind".