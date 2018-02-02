Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee is "doing well" after being rushed to hospital. The 95-year-old co-creator of Spider-man, Iron Man and countless other superhero icons is reported to have been suffering from an irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath at his Los Angeles home when he was taken to hospital on Wednesday night (31 January).

A representative of Lee, who played a leading role in the so-called Silver Age of comic books in the 1960s, told TMZ: "[He] is doing well and feeling good.

"He is staying there for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution."

Lee appeared energetic and in good health when he walked the red carpet at the world premiere of upcoming Marvel adventure Black Panther, where he was snapped with star Chadwick Boseman.

Last year Lee cancelled two major appearances at fan conventions because of unspecified health problems. In July 2017, Joan, his wife of 70 years died at the age of 95.

Lee's career in comic books began in 1939 during the Golden Age, which was marked by the creation of Batman and Superman at DC Comics, the rival of Marvel. Working his way up through the comic book world he resisted an urge to quit the industry shortly before creating the Fantastic Four, a group that debuted in 1961.

He went on to co-create Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk and Black Panther in addition to Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Nick Fury and countless villains including Magneto, Loki, Galactus and Doctor Doom.

Many of the characters were created with fellow comic book legends Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

With Kirby he created superhero group The Avengers too.

Lee has since been an ever-present icon of the industry, notably enjoying cameos in the majority of Marvel-based superhero films and television shows. He is expected to appear in this year's Marvel outings, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe - the interconnected series of films produced by Marvel's own film wing, which started with Iron Man 10 years ago - is the most successful film franchise of all time, notching up a worldwide gross of $13.5bn (£9.5bn) worldwide.

Along with films based on Marvel characters from other studios - such as Fox's X-Men and Sony's Spider-man up until last year's Homecoming - Marvel films have to date grossed $25.2bn.