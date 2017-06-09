After a fun-filled interaction between Mark Hamill and John Boyega, fans thought the actors may have revealed a major spoiler about Star Wars The Last Jedi. A casual tweet exchange between the actors sent fans into meltdown as they assumed that Luke Skywalker is Finn's father.

It all started when Boyega tweeted, saying "Time to play a villain". Soon fans thought he is the next Ren in the space action Odyssey and many renamed his character "Sith Finn."

Hamill, who is famous for teasing fans with Star Wars related fake spoilers, continued the joke and accused the actor of leaking a massive plot but not before giving away another spoiler about Luke's relationship with the former Stormtrooper. "See how easy it is to accidentally leak a spoiler, son? (Hope you didn't say anything about OUR relationship," he replied.

The duo continued to troll fans with their fake plot spoilers when Boyega revealed that the former Jedi Master is actually Finn's father and is currently training someone else rather than him. "Dad ! How about you train me too. Poe's blaster overheats and it's whack when fighting," he added.

The tweet exchange between the actors sent fans into a frenzy and many thought the plot of Star Wars 8 was being leaked.

Hamill continued to play along and tagged Disney's legal department in his next tweet saying he was forced not to share his great ideas as they both had already revealed too much about the plot of the Last Jedi. "All great ideas John-but someone said perhaps we've already said too much. (& by someone-I mean #DisneysLegalDept.) #LooseLipsSinkStarships," he hilariously responded to Boyega's "dad" tweet.

Time to play a villain ey... — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 7, 2017

See how easy it is to accidentally leak a spoiler, son? (Hope you didn't say anything about OUR relationship in #EpVIII) #ScaredSithless https://t.co/eWnjeEYpq4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 7, 2017

Those, who follow Hamill religiously on social media, know that the actor passionately safeguards plot secrets of the space action thriller. He has teased fans with similar tweets in the past just to keep their excitement afloat until the movie releases.

John, on the other hand, later asked his fans to relax as his initial tweet was about another role unrelated to the Rian Johnson-directed film.

A leak from the film is highly unlikely, even from their stars as Disney and Lucasfilms have stringent rules when it comes to safeguarding plot secrets of the Star Wars sequels. So, fans will have to wait until Christmas this year to know if Luke and Finn are actually related by blood.

Star Wars Episode VIII features Mark Hamil, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Andy Serkis and Lupita Nyong'o in lead roles and is scheduled to release on 15 December.