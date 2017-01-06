Star Wars 8 might finally explain why the Jedi Ben Solo became Kylo Ren. Adam Driver, who plays the popular character, teased that fans may finally know the reason behind Ben's transformation. While talking about Kylo Ren's future in Episode VIII in the Larry King show, the actor said that upcoming movie would explain the plot points of TFA.

"Without giving away any spoilers, what's one aspect about Kylo Ren you're excited you're excited for fans to see in the next film," King asked.

"I think – maybe this is such a general answer but you know – humanity. Even though it's very much a blockbuster movie, there was no taking that for granted and that we were forced to be general. There was a lot of plot points that we knew were operating in the first one, that we get to explain more in the second one, to make both of them make sense," Driver answered while offering snippets of what to expect from his character.

The Force Awakens' end scene featuring Luke Skywalker and Rey prompted fans to learn more about Kylo Ren's fate who was summoned by Supreme Leader Snoke. Kylo, who was formerly known as Ben, the son of General Leia Organa and Han Solo turned towards the Dark Side but no one knows what actually prompted him to follow his grandfather Darth Vader aka Anakin Skywalker's path.

In Star Wars 7, Kylo kills his father Han Solo in order to prove Snoke that he will never follow his grandfather's footsteps. Darth Vader sacrificed his life and redeemed himself as Anakin in order to save son Luke's life in the Return of the Jedi. But Kylo chose the dark path and from Driver's hints, it is assumed that the back story of Ban Solo will be revealed in Star Wars 8.

Explaining the inspiration behind his character he said: "They do kind of feel socially active to me, and George Lucas originally – a lot of Star Wars was in response to Vietnam and a lot of what I remember talking about with JJ[Abrams] and Rian [Johnson] was this idea of terrorism, and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to get whatever they thought was absolutely correct."

Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis and Oscar Isaac will return to reprise their respective roles in the space action odyssey by Disney. Directed by Rian Johnson, the movie is scheduled to be released in 2017.