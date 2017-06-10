Star Wars Battlefront 2 was the star of EA's E3 press conference tonight (10 June) with a 30 minutes dedicated to the upcoming shooter, including a first look at gameplay footage from its multiplayer portion.

Actress Janina Gavankar, who plays protagonist Iden Versio in Battlefront 2's single player campaign, introduced the footage, announcing beforehand that EA has decided to ditch season passes and paid DLC for the upcoming shooter.

All maps, characters and weapons will be made available for free to all Battlefront 2 players, with new content planned to be introduced in themed "seasons".

The first of these seasons for example will focus on upcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, with popular characters Finn and Captain Phasma joining the game's roster of playable heroes and villains.

New maps will also be introduced, set on the films' new planet Crait, which appeared in the teaser trailer released back in April.

This was confirmed by actor John Boyega, who played Finn in 2015's The Force Awakens, in a recorded segment for the show.

EA's decision is a surprising, but sensible one which is sure to please fans. Paid DLC segments player bases, which works against the ability for a game to foster a large online community of players. Plus, video game players love free stuff.

Earlier in the show EA boasted that Battlefront 2 will include "three times the content" that the first DICE Battlefront did in 2015. This was to counter common complaints that the game didn't contain enough content upon its initial release, which only made its paid DLC more frustrating.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is set for release on 17 Novemer for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

