LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy has revealed that her team is currently planning out the next ten years of Star Wars movies, taking the mega-franchise well beyond the four upcoming movies we currently know about.

In December, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, JJ Abrams' Episode 9 in 2019 and a third, unannounced standalone 'Anthology' film in 2020.

Speaking on The Star Wars Show, Kennedy said: "We [the story team] are sitting down now, we're talking about the next ten years of Star Wars stories and we're looking at narratively where that might go."

She then explained that the stories of new characters like Rey and Finn will continue after the conclusion of the new trilogy.

"[We're looking at] future stories beyond Episode 9, with these new characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8, but we're also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven't been yet.

"That's exciting too because it's a vast galaxy far, far away. The possibilities are endless!"

Five years ago, when Disney bought LucasFilm for $4bn, the company announced just the new trilogy. A few months later they announced plans for three spin-offs that would plug the gaps in the release schedule and make Star Wars movies an annual treat.

The first of those was 2016's Rogue One, Solo is on the way next May and the third - according to a substantive report - is believed to focus on Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor's Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi between the original and prequel trilogies.

The Hollywood Reporter's story cites sources claiming Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry is in line to direct the film, but Disney and LucasFilm haven't officially announced anything yet.

Kennedy did talk about the films we do know are on the way however, starting with The Last Jedi. The legendary producer heaped praise on director Rian Johnson, saying "I don't have enough accolades to say about him.

"He's done an exceptional job taking these new characters and some of the legacy characters and moving us to this next place, and think there will be some surprises that people aren't expecting.

"That's what's so unique about what Rian has brought to this. He just has this incredibly fertile imagination."