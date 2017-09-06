For the second time in three months, LucasFilm is looking for a new director to helm one of its upcoming Star Wars adventures. The latest high profile departure sees Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow step away from new trilogy finale Star Wars: Episode 9.

LucasFilm said in a short statement that the decision was reached mutually with sources indicating to Variety that the rift between studio and filmmaker stemmed from a clash over the film's script, which was written by Trevorrow and writing partner Derek Connolly.

A successor was not named to lead the film, which is currently set to release in 2019.

"Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process," read the statement, "but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

J.J. Abrams helmed 2015's The Force Awakens, which reinvigorated the franchise ten years on from the conclusion of George Lucas's prequel trilogy. Rian Johnson helmed sequel The Last Jedi, which is set to release in December.

Johnson will be favourite to take over, assuming The Last Jedi isn't a complete disaster, but LucasFilm and studio-owners Disney may want to mix things up with a different filmmaker as was the plan with Trevorrow.

In June LucasFilm announced that directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller had left next year's Han Solo spin-off film while it was still in production, confirming shortly afterwards that Oscar-winner Ron Howard was to take over the project.

Trevorrow was announced as the film's director in August 2015, hot off the enormous success of Jurassic World. While successful, the dino blockbuster was far from perfect, leading to scepticism among fans.

The director followed up the franchise hit with The Book of Henry earlier this year, which was panned by critics, raising more alarm bells among fans. Whether this factored into the split isn't clear, but it can't have helped.

Upon being hired two years ago, Trevorrow said: "This is not a job or an assignment. It is a seat at a campfire, surrounded by an extraordinary group of storytellers, filmmakers, artists, and craftspeople.

"We've been charged with telling new stories for a younger generation because they deserve what we all had - a mythology to call their own. We will do this by channeling something George Lucas instilled in all of us: boundless creativity, pure invention, and hope."