There seems to be nothing stopping Star Wars stunner Daisy Ridley! The English actress is all set to take over the big screen as Rey in the franchise sequel, The Last Zedi. And in the meantime, she is turning heads with her glamourous cover for Vogue magazine.

Decked in a super-edgy black outfit – featuring an off-shoulder neckline and studded details – 25-year-old Ridley appears on the November issue of the fashion bible, which shared the cover shot via its official Instagram account.

And "stunning" would perhaps be an understatement to describe The Force Awakens star's smouldering looks in the shot.

"Wow, the best one this year... great job," a fan commented on the click shared on Vogue's account, and we couldn't agree more. Echoing the feeling of many other followers, someone else added, "Gorgeous actress. Refreshing good change from the usual Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively covers."

Refreshing change or not, Ridley is certainly grabbing eyeballs with the Star Wars sequel as a fan observed, "This is the most stunning cover of this year, it's been a while since you guys showed a cover like this."

Since being cast in the seventh episode of the franchise in 2015, Ridley's popularity has been soaring. But the actress reveals she still finds it difficult to come to terms with the fame.

"Everything was so confusing. People were recognising me – I still don't know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious," the cover girl opened up to the magazine.

"I'm very aware that there are thousands of other people who could do what I do much better, and it's a matter of timing and luck. I'm counting my blessings that I get to be one of the people working," she added.

And speaking of being one of them, Ridley even dished about Stars Wars veteran Carrie Fisher and her advice, especially on how dating is difficult after joining the franchise "because you don't want to give people the ability to say 'I had sex with Princess Leia'".