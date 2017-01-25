After months of fans speculating over what it could be and getting evermore desperate to discover its name, Disney and Lucasfilm finally revealed the official subtitle for the eighth episodic instalment in the Star Wars franchise: The Last Jedi. Now that the eagerly-anticipated news has broken, it looks like those who are involved in the movie are keen to keep treating fans, with director Rian Johnson sharing a behind-the-scenes photo shortly after the reveal.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, the 43-year-old filmmaker teased the upcoming film's opening crawl with a shot from the editing bay. On a screen towards the left of the picture, the words "Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" can be read... and fans are also likely to love the R2-D2 model in the corner of the room. Alongside the black-and-white image, Johnson wrote the caption: "Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously stated back in December 2016 that the eagerly-anticipated trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi would likely land sometime in the spring. But given how much we've learnt over the last few days, it seems like it'll be sooner rather than later. The title – albeit seemingly specific on the surface – has sent the rumour mill into overdrive recently, with fans wondering who "The Last Jedi" could be. Is it Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill)? Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who was a trainee Jedi before he was seduced by the dark side? Or perhaps even Rey (Daisy Ridley), who seems to have some kind of special connection to the Force and Skywalker's lightsaber.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently slated to reach both US and UK cinemas on 15 December 2017. As well as Hamill, Driver, Ridley and John Boyega, other returning cast members from previous film The Force Awakens includes Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis, who lent his voice to computer-generated character, villain Supreme Leader Snoke.

