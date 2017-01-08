Golden The Globe is doing Red Carpet last looks right now. We'll see you LIVE on the Red Carpet at 6pm ET/3pm PT at https://t.co/XSFLtnDaUi pic.twitter.com/fY4wRMF8Tc

The stars are getting ready to kick off the awards season with one of the biggest nights in the entertainment calendar — the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's song and dance movie La La Land leads the way with an impressive seven nominations including best screenplay and best director, with best acting nominations for the two leads.

Also in the best drama film category are Moonlight which focuses on the experiences of a young gay black man growing up in an impoverished neighbourhood in Miami, and Manchester By The Sea, which stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges and has already been named best film of the year by the National Board of Review. British actress Naomie Harris is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the film.

With four nominations for Lion, Harrow-born actor Dev Patel and co-star Nicole Kidman are also frontrunners, with the Slumdog Millionaire star winning praise for his heart-wrenching performance in the film based on a true story of a young man's impossible search for his family.

While success at the Golden Globe's is seen as a predictor of Oscar success, a win for Patel could make him a favourite to win the coveted statuette at the awards.

Of course, the TV stars also get a look-in at the Golden Globes, and among the talent to crossover are British actors including Claire Foy, Tom Hiddleston and Thandie Newton.

With the most famous names in film and television due to descend en masse at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles in a matter of mere hours, the A-list celebrities shared their excitement on social media ahead of the event.

Lily Cole has been giving a rare insider's view of the awards ceremony, documenting every moment of her journey to the red carpet in a series of videos capturing the all-important outfit choice, makeup and arrivals.

Issa Rae, who is a favourite to win a Golden Globe award for her self-penned hit HBO series Insecure was feeling like a prom queen ahead of the event. "Tonight's the night! I didn't go to prom, but this feels like prom with alcohol. And Denzel. #GoldenGlobes" she said.

Lea Michelle, who began her day with a hike in the Hollywood hills, was all about the make-up ahead of her big entrance. "It's going to be a great night at @InStyle @goldenglobes! Getting ready with my glam girls @MEREDITHBARAF @sarahpotempa @jennahipp "

There were no signs of nerves from Emma Stone, who was having fun getting ready with her friend, Rachel Goodwin, who shared a pic of the star going to unusual lengths to perfect her pout.

Blake Lively also shared a behind-the-scenes photo, reminding fans that it takes an army of people to help the stars glam up on their big night. "I did not wake up like this. Thank you," she said.

Jessica Chastain went a little bit Hannibal Lecter as she modelled a face mask while Sarah Jessica Parker showed off a mountain of shoes and make up, as well as some complimentary sweet treats, before hitting the red carpet.

With the stars ready to make a show-stopping entrance on the red carpet, film and TV fans are tuning in to find out who will be the big winners, not to mention the fashion hits and misses.

The awards take place from 17:00 PST Sunday/01:00 GMT Monday at the ceremony hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

The full list of nominations are:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Director — Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Jessica Chastain (Miss Sloane)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Annette Bening (20th Century Women)

Lily Collins (Rules Don't Apply)

Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture —Drama

Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea)

Joel Edgerton (Loving)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Colin Farrell (The Lobster)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Jonah Hill (War Dogs)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Best Performance by an Actor in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Aaron Taylor Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea)

Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Nicholas Britell (Moonlight)

Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Jóhan Jóhannsson (Arrival)

Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O'Halloran (Lion)

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer (Hidden Figures)

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

Can't Stop the Feeling (Trolls)

City of Stars (La La Land)

Faith (Sing)

Gold (Gold)

How Far I'll Go (Moana)

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

German dramedy Toni Erdmann is up for best foreign language filmSoda Pictures

Divines, France

Elle, France

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Germany

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best TV Series - Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (HBO)

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime (ABC)

The Dresser (Starz)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The Night Of (HBO)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Actress in a TV Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Best Actor in a TV Series - Drama

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath)

Best Actor in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Nick Nolte (Graves)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Veep)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Bryan Cranston (All the Way)

Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Courtney B. Vance (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience)

Sarah Paulson (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Charlotte Rampling (London Spy)

Kerry Washington (Confirmation)

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Programme

Sterling K Brown (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Christian Slater (Mr. Robot)

John Travolta (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Programme

Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

