The National Television Awards (NTAs) celebrates the best of British television and as the stars of the small screen headed for the 02 arena, they had a rare chance to turn up the glamour as they showed off their sartorial style on the red carpet.

Holly Willoughby, Michelle Keegan, Mylene Klass, Ola Jordan and Katie Price brought style, sex appeal and a few surprises as they posed for the paps on TV's big night

Leading the way in the fashion stakes was This Morning host Holly Willoughby, who channeled her inner fifties diva in a baby pink gown that showed off her famous curves with a daring keyhole neckline.

With her hair styled in soft waves, she was accompanied on the red carpet by her co-presenter Philip Schofield. The This Morning hosts are in the runnings to bag the award for Best Daytime show.

Mylene Klass too made quite an entrance too wearing a black dress with sheer lace cutaways, leaving her underwear exposed.

Following the success of the hit TV drama Tina and Bobby Michelle Keegan made a glamourous entrance on the arm of husband Mark Wright. The actress looked sexy and stylish in a strapless white ensemble with figure hugging bodice and peplum detail.

Strictly Come Dancing star OIa Jordan braved the cold in a stunning backless cobalt blue gown.

Queen of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt who was also co-host on the night showed off her slim figure in a fluorescent pink short suit as she shared a joke with Love Island host, Caroline Flack, who opted for a stunning wine coloured gown.

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon went all Jessica Rabbit donning a glittering figure hugging red gown with her tresses cascading to one side.

Katie Price was perhaps one of the biggest surprises on the red carpet, shedding her usually risque style for a more demure covered up look in a billowing gold skirt with a tight black top.

In contrast the reality stars didn't seem to mind showing off some flesh.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison dared to bare in a strapless black gown while her nemesis Marnie Simpson and Love Island beauty Olivia Buckland also went for rather racy black ensembles.

Simpson's lace attire left little to the imagination, leaving onlookers shocked. The TOWIE stars were also out in force and leading the way was Megan McKenna who arrived accompanied by Pete boyfriend Pete Wicks dressed in a striking red two piece.

Strictly Come Dancing, This Morning and The Graham Norton Show are in the running for the top awards with Night Manager up against Game of Thrones for the Best Drama award while Eastenders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks battle it out for Best Soap.

The ceremony is being aired live on ITV from 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday (25 January).