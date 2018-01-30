Tickets for US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to Congress are being reprinted after an embarrassingly obvious typo in the name of the event.

Instead of being an invitation to the "State of the Union" the words on the tickets invited bearers to the "State of the Uniom" at 9pm local time tonight (30 January).

Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted: "Looking forward to tomorrow's State of the Uniom." Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joked: "This will be the last year I go to a scalper for tickets to the "State of the Uniom."

The Republicans were not responsible for the printing, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's aide Molly Edwards said on Twitter.

The printing is the responsibility of the House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms, Paul Irving.

A spokesperson told the Washington Examiner: "There was a misprint on the ticket. A correction has been made and our office is redistributing the tickets. There is no expected delay in ticket distribution."

The office added that a misprint like this has "definitely not" happened in recent years, and possibly not ever before.

Of course, the Twitter jokes came in thick and fast, mocking Trump's infamous "covfefe" typo, the "construction paper quality" of the tickets, and the "stromg" state of the union.

Trump is expected to herald the nation's economic growth since he became president in the address, and repeat the business-friendly message he took to Davos about the US being "open for business".

He said: "It's a big speech and an important speech. Well, I hope it's going to be good. It's going to - we worked on it hard. Cover a lot of territory, including our great success with the markets and with the tax cut."