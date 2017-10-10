Wendy Williams has some harsh words for the woman who has accused Nelly of rape. The TV personality has said that the alleged victim is to be blamed for "putting herself" in a bad situation.

According to HollywoodLife, Williams, on her recent talk show, said that the alleged victim would not have got into trouble if she had not gone to the rapper's "after party". She further said that woman accusing the singer of sexual assault should "stay out of tour buses".

"If she did not put herself in that situation, this wouldn't have happened," Wendy said on her show. "Young lady, you've got to stay out of tour buses."

Williams also took a dig at Nelly, saying that he cannot do all those things he portrays in his songs and music videos.

"The problem is, you can't party the way you write about," Wendy said. "You didn't grow up in Rolling Stones times."

Nelly has been released without any charges, pending a further investigation. He was arrested after it was alleged that he had raped a 21-year-old woman on his tour bus in the early hours of Saturday morning (7 October) in Washington.

Following his release, Nelly took to social media to vehemently deny the rape accusation made against him. He posted a series of statements, in which he defended his innocence, saying he is "shocked" to be a target of "false allegation". He has also vowed to pursue all legal options at his disposal to prove his innocence in the matter.

"Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation," he wrote.

"In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!" Nelly wrote and added, "To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime, therefore, no bail was required. I was released, pending further investigation.