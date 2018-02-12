Concerned fans have rallied around Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine, after she shared cryptic messages on social media hinting her marriage to the Take Me Out host was on the rocks.

McGuinness made headlines over the weekend after he was caught on camera hitting the town with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton. He had previously suggested that he was having a quiet night in alone in his London hotel.

In pictures published by The Sun, the 43-year-old songstress can be seen holding on tightly to the presenter's arm as they walked through Soho late on Friday night.

"That's work finished. Here's to the weekend! Got to be a takeaway for tea on a Friday," he had tweeted." What you having muckas?'

Within hours of the pictures being released, Christine McGuinness – who shares three children with the TV star – posted cryptic tweets that suggested the Greggs' spokesman is in the doghouse.

"When you realise you deserve so much more.. that's not a bad thing," she tweeted to her 16,600 followers.

The former Miss Liverpool, who was back in Cheshire, also shared a quote on Instagram attributed to Marilyn Monroe, reading: 'I believe everything happens for a reason. People change so you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you can appreciate them when they're right. 'You believe lies so that you will eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

Scores of her followers flocked to the comment section to offer words of support amid her alleged marriage woes, with one writing: "Whatever you do stay dignified. Sending u lots of love

Another said: "❤ stay strong, living this lesson just now. Your kids will be your salvation. X"

Christine, 29, met McGuinness at the Liverpool International Tennis Tournament in 2008, where she was modelling. After three years of dating, they married in 2011 in a lavish ceremony at Thornton Manor in Cheshire. While there is no evidence to suggest that McGuinness and Appleton are having an affair, it didn't stop many of her fans jumping to that conclusion.

One said: "If you can get cheated on @mrscmcguinness what hope is there for the rest of us! "

Another added: "I hope it's not true but why have a cheap greasy burger when you have prime steak at home. Xx"