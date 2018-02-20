Stefan de Vrij will leave Lazio after his contract expires in the summer, according to the Italian club's sporting director Igli Tare.

The 26-year-old moved to Stadio Olimpico from Feyenoord in 2014 following an impressive spell in the Netherlands, but his current deal with the Serie A outfit will run down after this season and the defender has decided against committing his future to Lazio.

De Vrij's form for Simone Inzaghi's side has seen him attract interest from a host of top clubs across Europe. According to the Liverpool Echo, both Liverpool and Everton are interested in signing the centre-back.

The report claims Everton were chasing the Dutchman last summer and even in the recent January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Goal.com claims Liverpool's archrivals Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested in signing the Lazio defender. Tare confirmed his side were forced to withdraw negotiations with the player and stressed that the reasons will be explained "later on".

"Lazio have withdrawn the proposal we made for a new contract to De Vrij," Tare told Mediaset Premium, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"We are withdrawing for reasons that we will explain later on. It was a choice made after many months of negotiations, but there is also a limit to how things went.

"He has been an exemplary professional and we thank him for that as well as what he'll do until the end of the season. He gave a lot to the club, just as we gave a great deal to him, but our paths will divide in June.

"We did things the right way, but things changed at the last moment. We no longer wish to continue along this path. The only thing certain is that in the world there are no lack of players."