For those who were unaware, Stephanie Pratt (The Hills, Made in Chelsea), is dating Jonny Mitchell from this year's Love Island. You know, the guy who made Camilla Thurlow cry after he dumped her for Tyla Carr, who eventually dumped him. Karma is a female dog....

The unlikely couple have been receiving a lot of hate over their new relationship, with many of the duo's social media followers leaving negative comments on their pictures, mainly because Mitchell was fairly unpopular on the show.

As a reminder: Mitchell dumped fellow islander Chyna Ellis live on television after claiming they were "just friends", and he also got into a feminism row with ex-fling Thurlow whereby he insisted that gender inequality was a thing of the past.

Now, Pratt has thrown shade at Thurlow and the former couple's feminism row on Instagram, and it hasn't gone down a treat with her already-scorned followers.

In a cosy snap of Pratt and Mitchell in Bali, the reality star paid tribute to her new beau and their one month dating anniversary with the caption: "1 month with this #feminist #london #Croatia #bali#hatersgonnahate✌ @jonny_mitchell1991".

Some of Pratt's 882,000 followers were displeased at the dig, with one person commenting: "Wish you all the best and hope it works out but don't be so quick to judge camilla. After all, you've been with him a month. You cannot know anyone in a month."

Another said: "You have always been "that desperate girl" who goes for sloppy seconds and men like him. Why would u go there knowing what a slime ball he is? Why dig out @camillathurlow #fail#embarrassing #growup".

A third added: "Steph I'm beyond disappointed."

Meanwhile, Thurlow couldn't have less of a care in the world judging by her latest Instagram snap as she poses in sexy biker gear in front of a motorcycle. Last week, she also posted a snap of herself and Love Island boyfriend Jamie Jewitt, proving that things are still going strong with the Calvin Klein model.