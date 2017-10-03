Steve Coogan is to receive a six-figure payout from the owners of the Daily Mirror newspaper over phone hacking.

The comedian said he was "vindicated" by the High Court judgement after he accused Trinity Mirror of misusing private information.

The exact figure of the settlement hasn't been revealed but Coogan, revealed that much of this would go to good causes.

Trinity Mirror said it offered "no comment" on the ruling but the counsel representing the group said that the group apologised for wrongdoing.

They added that the group "apologises to Mr Coogan and accepts that he and other victims should not have been denied the truth for so long".

Representing Coogan in court, David Sherborne told the judge that the case involved voicemail hacking, unlawfully obtaining personal information from third parties and surveillance by private investigators.

He said: "Mr Coogan has identified 62 articles that he alleges are likely to have been produced by use of these means.

"Much of what was published caused enormous distress and significant damage to Mr Coogan's relationships with those he wrongly suspected had leaked private information or who believed he was the cause of their private information being made public."

Trinity Mirror set aside more than £50m to deal with costs surrounding various phone hacking allegations.

Earlier in the year, the group made settlements with 44 high profile individuals including the actress Patsy Kensit, former England football manager Kevin Keegan and ex home secretary Charles Clarke.

This came after another round of pass-payouts in late 2016 including family entertainer Les Dennis, news presenter Natasha Kaplinsky and the EastEnders actor Steve McFadden.