Liverpool legend Steve McManaman believes that Mo Salah has the markings of a player who can score 25 goals every season after a brilliant start to his career at Anfield. The Egyptian has been likened to Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler who had that ruthless streak about them and scored regularly week in and week out during their time with the Reds.

The 25-year-old forward moved to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer in a deal worth around £34m ($47.2m). Salah struggled to make the impact expected in the Premier League during his previous spell at Chelsea but the Egyptian has enjoyed a flying start to life at Liverpool.

The African Player of the Year for 2017 has scored 28 goals in 34 appearances this season, including a brace in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, which made him the quickest Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in the Premier League era.

With his performance last weekend he reduced the gap to Harry Kane at the top of the English top flight's scoring charts to one, with a dozen matches remaining this term. McManaman, who is ecstatic at the impact he has had, has no doubt that he can maintain such prolific numbers for years to come – because his natural talents are built to do so.

"He looks like he will score goals for a long time," McManaman told Liverpool's official website. "You looked at Harry Kane three years ago and you thought, 'wow, he's scored 25 this year' and you always expected him to go on the following year and score another 25 because he is one of those centre-forwards.

"It was like when Robbie [Fowler] played or Michael [Owen]; you always expected them every single year – because of the movement and the goals they scored – to score another 25, no problem. And he [Salah] looks as if he will do it every single year now. If he keeps on settling in and improving you fancy him to score all the time.

"Every single game he just seems to be scoring and surprising everyone, and even when he is missing chances he is in the right position."