Steven Finn has been called up to England's ODI squad ahead of their upcoming visit to the Caribbean. The towering Middlesex seamer is drafted in as a replacement for David Willey, who will miss the tour after suffering a partial tear to the tendon in his left shoulder while bowling during last month's five-run win over India in Kolkata.

As confirmed by the ECB on Tuesday (14 February), Yorkshire all-rounder Willey, who missed the subsequent T20 series against Anil Kumble's side, underwent surgery last week and is now expected to be sidelined until April. He will hope to return to contention for May double-headers against Ireland and South Africa on home soil.

Finn last featured for England during October's second Test against Bangladesh, when, as a replacement for Stuart Broad, he conceded 48 runs for no wickets in 11 overs during a three-day, 108-run loss in Dhaka. He has not played any ODI matches since September 2015.

The 27-year-old can currently be found in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he is representing reigning champions Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was signed after Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell was handed a one-year ban from cricket for a whereabouts violation.

England are due to travel to the West Indies next week. They will play two warm-up contests against a Cricket Board President's XI in Saint Kitts before heading to Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on 3 March for their ODI opener. The second meeting takes place at the same venue two days later before the three-game series wraps up in Bridgetown, Barbados on 9 March.