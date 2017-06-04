England have called up seamer Steven Finn to replace the injured Chris Woakes for the remainder of the Champions Trophy campaign. Woakes suffered a side strain two overs into the opening win over Bangladesh at The Oval and has been ruled out for an unspecified length of time. The blow is sufficient to see his tournament curtailed.

Finn, 28, was in contention to fill the berth with Middlesex teammate Toby Roland-Jones and Nottinghamshire's Stuart Broad, but his experience and wicket-taking ability saw him trump the all-round pair. The right-arm quick has taken 102 wickets in 69 one-day internationals at a strike-rate of 34.8.

The selection of Finn comes after he impressed on his audition for selection for the England Lions in the second one-day game against South Africa A on Saturday (3 June). He finished with figures of two for 49 from his 8.3 overs at Northampton to cement his selection, having taken three for 54 in the first match.

Captain Eoin Morgan must choose between Finn, David Willey or Adil Rashid to fill the void left by Woakes against New Zealand. The dilemma facing England is striking the right balance in their line-up, a problem accentuate by Ben Stokes' knee injury which forced him to bowl just seven of his 10 allocated overs in the eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Rashid was omitted for the opening game despite playing in 41 of England's 43 ODI games since the 2015 World Cup – during which time he has taken 60 wickets. But with Morgan potentially low on seam options the Yorkshireman could well be overlooked again to ensure the hosts are well-stocked.

Victory over the 50-over World Cup runners-up in Cardiff would ensure England progress to the last four with a game to spare, after the Kiwis' wash-out against Australia at Edgbaston. Morgan's team then face the Aussies in Birmingham on 10 June.