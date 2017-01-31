Steven N'Zonzi has put an end to the speculations linking him with a move away from Sevilla by signing a new deal at the Europe League winners until 2020. Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton have been linked with his services in recent times but the Andalucian outfit announce that the new contract have raise his release clause to ward off potential suitors.

Sevilla signed N'Zonzi from Stoke City in the summer of 2015 for only £7m (€8.2m, $8.7m). The 28-year-old has since garnered a reputation as one of the best players around in his position, helping his side conquer the Europe League in his first season at the club while playing a crucial role in their impressive start to the current campaign – coming third in the La Liga table, just behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Andalucian club have been in negotiations with the player since the summer in order to reward him for his performances but also to increase his release clause, which was then set at €30m (£25.8m).

Earlier this month, The Sun reported the former Stoke City star had turned down the offer made by Sevilla as he was likely to leave, with Chelsea and Manchester City being front runners to secure his services.

But N'Zonzi himself appeared to play down those links during a recent interview with Four Four Two, where he insisted he was happy at Sevilla.

"The Barcelona interest is flattering, but it's only in the papers. I don't even think about it as I'm happy at Sevilla. It's something you get used to – until something actually happens, then it isn't really worth thinking about. But to be linked with clubs is a sign that I'm playing pretty well, so that's nice," N'Zonzi said. "I don't miss the Premier League. I love it here. It feels like the whole city is behind the team. We feel so tough to beat at home because the fans are incredible. The players can feel it. They are extremely passionate."

The Frenchman has now fulfilled those words after committing his future to Jorge Sampaoli's side by putting pen to paper on a new deal, while increasing his former €30m release clause to an undetermined new figure.

"Steven Nzonzi has renewed his contract with Sevilla FC, extending his tie with the Nervion club for another season, until June 30 2020, and increasing his release clause," the La Liga side have confirmed.

"With this renewal the club recognises the exceptional performance of the French midfielder, undoubtedly one of the most outstanding players in the current season, both in Spain and in Europe."