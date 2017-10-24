Steven Seagal has been caught on tape calling female reporters a bunch of "dirty w****s" and "c***suckers".

In a 1988 audio clip, which has been obtained by the DailyMailTV, the Under Siege star can be heard shockingly describing how he feels about female reporters.

While promoting his film Above the Law, the 65-year-old actor can be heard saying to a male reporter, "Well, I found that interestingly enough, the few times that I had a hard time, it was usually with women".

He continues, "When somebody is on tour, a promotional tour, he's there to talk about his film, not about who he's f***ed or who he would like to f**k or who his wife was with ten years ago."

"They should go into pornography or something else instead of journalism if they want to hear that s**t. They're a bunch of a**holes," he adds.

The male interviewer, who is unidentified, then goes on to ask Seagal whether women are treating him "unfairly" because they don't like his movies.

"I won't even dare tell you what I think it is," Segal answers. "One time, I'm sure that's what it was, and another time it was just some dumb c***t that is a liar and wanted to be sensational. If I ever see her again, I'll tell her to her face. I think she belongs in a zoo."

Seagal then says female reporters pretend to adore him but then tell lies about him in the news.

"You sit down with this sweet little nice girl and she seems to adore you and all this and that, and you're a perfect gentleman, and you know, unbelievable," Seagal says in the clip and adds, "Bunch of dirty f***ing w****s!"

The expletive audio clip has surfaced after several women accused the actor of sexual harassment. Among them are actress Rae Dawn Chong and journalist Lisa Guerrero.