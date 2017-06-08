UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has reiterated his desire to challenge boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion after his 11th round TKO win over Wladimir Klitschko in a fight that got the entire combat world's attention.

Since that fight, Joshua's stock has risen even higher and after his win at UFC 211, Miocic was interested in possibly challenging him to a boxing match.

Nearly a month on since, the Cleveland native has once again spoken out on the prospect of facing the Briton in a fight that he believes people would love to see.

"He's a world champ for a reason. It would just be amazing," Miocic said, as quoted on MMA Mania. "It would be an amazing opportunity."

"I would just be so grateful....I did Golden Gloves and all that good stuff. I just love the fight. I think it would be a great fight. I think people would love to see it."

Miocic is not only the UFC fighter to challenge Joshua as his fallen UFC 211 opponent Junior Dos Santos was also interested in a fight to determine who the toughest man on the planet was.

In a trend that has started ever since Conor McGregor pursued a fight with Floyd Mayweather, Miocic would love to be a part of any cross-promotional event with the two sports.

"I think it would be a great fight," he added. "Conor's going to do it. It's great cross promotion, I'd love to be a part of that."