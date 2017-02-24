Labour have fought off the Conservatives and Ukip in a Brexit-dominated by-election to retain the Staffordshire seat of Stoke-on-Trent Central, it was announced on Friday morning (24 February).
Gareth Snell won the seat with 7,853 votes ahead of Ukip leader Paul Nuttall who polled 5,233 votes.
The vote was triggered after Jeremy Corbyn critic Tristram Hunt quit the House of Commons to become the director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum following the EU referendum in June, which saw 68% of Stoke residents vote Leave.
But despite Labour selecting Remain supporting Snell, who infamously described Brexit as a "pile of s**t", the local councillor was able to defeat Ukip's Nuttall.
The Eurosceptic's campaign took a turn for the worse after admitting that he did not lose "close personal friends" at the 1989 Hillsborough football disaster, contrary to claims on his website, which is currently down for "maintenance".
The future for Ukip looks uncertain. The party's raison d'être – splitting from the EU – has almost been achieved and Nuttall's plan to replace Labour as the "patriotic voice of working people" has already hit a roadblock. If Ukip cannot win in anti-EU Stoke, where can it win?
Meanwhile, Corbyn, in a close-of-polls message, said Labour "must go further" to break the "failed political consensus". "I want to thank everyone who has been out campaigning for Labour. Today, hundreds have braved Storm Doris, as part of two excellent campaigns, with activists pouring in from across Britain," he said.
"The political establishment has let down Copeland and Stoke, who have seen their industries gutted, living standards stagnate and hope for a better future for their children and grandchildren decline.
"Whatever the results, the Labour Party – and our mass membership – must go further to break the failed political consensus, and win power to rebuild and transform Britain."
But the Stoke victory will likely not silence the left-winger's critics as Labour continues to considerably lag behind the Conservatives in the opinion polls.