Chelsea travel to Stoke City on Saturday (18 March) looking to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League and put more distance between them and the chasing pack at the top of the table.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. There is no live tv coverage of the game in the UK. Radio commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10.30pm GMT.

Overview

Stoke are coming into this home game against the league leaders in a confident mood after putting in a strong performance against Manchester City in their previous encounter. Mark Hughes' side managed to earn a point at the Etihad Stadium with a hard-fought draw and will hope to put a minor dent in Chelsea's title charge at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters are unbeaten in their last eight home games and will be keen to extend that run despite facing a Blues side who are unbeaten since the start of January. Hughes will have Xherdan Shaqiri available for the clash which will be a massive boost, but will be without Glen Johnson. Jack Butland is close to making a return to the first team but will be unavailable to face the champions elect.

Antonio Conte will be wary ahead of his team's visit to Stoke despite suffering just one loss in the last 21 games in the Premier League. They were made to work for their 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge at the end of last year and are likely to face a tough game in what is traditionally a difficult place for away sides.

The Italian manager has a settled squad, which he has not tinkered with during the course of the campaign, but Cesc Fabregas' recent form has thrown up a dilemma with regards to his midfield selection. N'Golo Kante is a sure starter, but the manager is facing a struggle to decide on his partner between Nemanja Matic and the former Arsenal skipper.

Match Stat: Chelsea have only won two of their last seven games away to Stoke in all competitions. But Stoke have managed just two wins in 17 Premier League meetings between the two.

What Managers Say

Mark Hughes [on players deciding manager's futures]: "We are all trying to develop clubs and players and to do that you need time - and unfortunately a lot of managers aren't getting that. This is my fourth season and it's the exception to the rule. It's getting more and more difficult, I would say.

"Sometimes players have a direct line to owners and that can be dangerous. Should you be asking players who are disenfranchised with the manager?

"We have got an ownership here who are very close to the players and will engage and interact with them, but that direct line isn't there and that is correct," via BBC Sport.

Antonio Conte [on Chelsea player bagging PFA award]: "I hope that, at the end of the season, one of my players could be. It would mean we've won the league and, for me, it would be a great satisfaction to have one of my players winning this award.

Until now it's important to be concentrated on the league and try and play game by game, to be focused. They are important but, if you don't win, they are not important," via BBC Sport.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Stoke City Win: 11/12

11/12 Draw: 27/10

27/10 Chelsea Win: 4/6

Team News

Stoke City

Possible XI: Grant, Bardsley, Martins Indi, Shawcross, Pieters, Cameron, Allen, Arnautovic, Sobhi, Walters, Berahino.

Chelsea

Possible XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard, Costa.