Stoke City take on Manchester United in a Premier League clash at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday, 21 January.

Where to watch

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10pm GMT.

Overview

Stoke registered a 3-1 victory over Sunderland in the last league fixture away from home. Marko Arnautovic was the star man for his side as his brace in a period of seven minutes before the half-hour mark gave the Potters a double lead.

Peter Crouch extended the lead in the third minute to make it 3-0. Jermain Defoe scored one for the Black Cats, but it was not sufficient for them to avoid a defeat. Stoke's latest victory comes after their exit from the FA Cup following their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanders at home.

Mark Hughes has seen his side manage only two wins in the last five league matches at home, which came against Watfird and Burnley. The last time Stoke face United saw the match end in a 1-1 draw, with Joe Allen's late equaliser helping his side walk away from Old Trafford with a point.

United enter this tie after settling for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool. After Paul Pogba's handball inside the penalty box, the Reds were awarded a penalty and James Milner was successful in beating David de Gea to give a lead in the first half.

It was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who rescued the Red Devils as his late header helped his side seal a point against Jurgen Klopp's side. United will be looking to bounce back from their draw when they face Stoke on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping his side can bag three points at the Britannia Stadium in order to fight for a place in the top four. The United manager will be banking on Ibrahimovic to fire to help the Red Devils seal a win in the upcoming fixture.

What managers say

Mark Hughes: "We are playing them when they are on a good run of form and the team is shaping up to be what you envisage a Jose Mourinho team should look like. But it's maybe a game we can enjoy because there's an expectation they will come and win, but we will have something to say about that. Our crowd can enjoy it a bit more maybe than games we are expected to win when there's a bit more tension there. When a big club comes into town you can express yourself more readily and really have a go," Hughes told the Stoke Essential.

Jose Mourinho: "He (Klopp) thought I was asking for his player to be sent off. I wasn't. There was no problem at all. The players gave everything but in an emotional and professional way, so the referee did well. There was aggression but it was good. We deserved more but the point is something everyone must accept. They were clever. They took their time, they know how to play football and control the emotions. They knew they would be in trouble in the final few minutes. They stopped our run of consecutive victories in the league, but they didn't stop our run of being unbeatable for a long, long time," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Stoke City: 6/5

Draw: 23/10

Manchester United: 14/5

Team News

Stoke City

Possible XI: Grant; Pieters, Martins Indi, Johnson, Shawcross; Arnautovic, Allen; Whelan, Shaqiri, Adam; Crouch.

Manchester United

Possible XI: De Gea; Darmian, Rojo, Jones, Valencia; Pogba, Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic.