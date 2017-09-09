The strength of United's squad will get its first thorough tests in September with the club's return to the Champions League and a League Cup third round tie against Burton Albion waiting for them in the coming weeks.

Mourinho named almost identical starting XIs in his first three games this season – with the only exception being Anthony Martial's selection ahead of Marcus Rashford in the 2-0 win over Leicester City last time out.

The United boss expects that to change however and anticipates every member of his squad getting game time in the coming weeks with the return of the Champions League looming. Mourinho said: