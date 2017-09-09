- United have no fresh injury concerns following the international break with Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo still unavailable.
The strength of United's squad will get its first thorough tests in September with the club's return to the Champions League and a League Cup third round tie against Burton Albion waiting for them in the coming weeks.
Mourinho named almost identical starting XIs in his first three games this season – with the only exception being Anthony Martial's selection ahead of Marcus Rashford in the 2-0 win over Leicester City last time out.
The United boss expects that to change however and anticipates every member of his squad getting game time in the coming weeks with the return of the Champions League looming. Mourinho said:
The Potters will be without captain Ryan Shawcross for the visit of his former club after the centre-back suffered a back injury in training. The 29-year-old, who agreed a new contract last month, has tweaked ligaments in that area although tge fitness concern is not linked to the back problems the England defender has previously suffered from.
Team news: Manchester United
Michael Carrick could be involved today after arriving at the Bet365 Stadium a little earlier. The evergreen midfielder has not made the match day squad in the league this season.
Team news: Manchester United
Jose Mourinho has the exact same group of players to choose from as he did before the international break with no new injuries to report. Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are still working their way back to full fitness after lengthy layoffs while Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain absent with long-term injuries.
Three wins from three. 10 goals scored. None conceded. It's all going rather well for Jose Mourinho. His Manchester United side have thoroughly hit the ground running this season, easing past their opponents with a swagger and confidence of genuine Premier League title contenders.
While the manager's penchant for success in his second season has so many already dreaming of a first league title in five years, it is worth remembering United were three for three this time last year, before they were brought crashing back down to earth after a home defeat to Manchester City.
Stoke City will be in the mood for inflicting similar damage, having already beaten Arsenal on their own turf this season.
