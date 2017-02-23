The voters of Stoke-on-Trent Central go to the polls on Thursday (23 February) in a by-election triggered after Tristram Hunt quit the House of Commons to become the director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum.
Labour Councillor Gareth Snell has been selected to defend the historian's majority of more than 5,000 votes from the general election.
But Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is hoping to win over some of the 69% of Stoke residents who backed a Brexit at the EU referendum in June, while Jack Brereton is representing the Conservatives and Theresa May's "Brexit means Brexit" administration.
The declaration for the by-election result is expected between 3:00 and 4:00 GMT on Friday 24 February. The vote is being held on the same say as the Copeland by-election in Cumbria. The ballot will coincide with Storm Doris.