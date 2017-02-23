The voters of Stoke-on-Trent Central go to the polls on Thursday (23 February) in a by-election triggered after Tristram Hunt quit the House of Commons to become the director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

Labour Councillor Gareth Snell has been selected to defend the historian's majority of more than 5,000 votes from the general election.

But Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is hoping to win over some of the 69% of Stoke residents who backed a Brexit at the EU referendum in June, while Jack Brereton is representing the Conservatives and Theresa May's "Brexit means Brexit" administration.

The declaration for the by-election result is expected between 3:00 and 4:00 GMT on Friday 24 February. The vote is being held on the same say as the Copeland by-election in Cumbria. The ballot will coincide with Storm Doris.

Facts and figures There are 57,701 people on the electoral roll in the Stoke-on-Trent Central constituency.

Turnout for this constituency at the 2015 general election was 51.48%.

The turnout for the EU referendum on 23 June 2016 was 65.7% (electorate 179,010 – city-wide). 69% voted Leave.

Stoke-on-Trent is split across three parliamentary constituencies – Stoke-on-Trent North, represented by Labour MP Ruth Smeeth; Stoke-on-Trent Central; and Stoke-on-Trent South, represented by Labour MP Rob Flello.

The Stoke-on-Trent Central constituency has been represented by Labour since the seat was created in 1950.

For this by-election, more than 140 people are employed in 45 polling stations across 37 venues in the Stoke-on-Trent Central constituency, including primary schools, community centres, seven church halls, two scout headquarters and a fire station.

Around 90 counters will be working during the night, along with senior count supervisors.

The Stoke-on-Trent Central constituency covers all or part of 13 out of the 44 wards in Stoke-on-Trent.

A total of 6,400 post votes have been issued for the constituency. Source: Stoke-on-Trent Council