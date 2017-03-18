Victor Moses starts despite being substituted with a calf problem at Stamford Bridge, although John Terry misses out altogether with an unspecified injury.

Rumours abound on social media that Eden Hazard has NOT travelled to Stoke for today's game. Rather than feeling any lingering effects of Monday night's rough treatment, however, he is believed to be have suffered a muscle injury during training.

Antonio Conte's relentless Chelsea bandwagon just keeps on rolling. As if pushing their lead at the Premier League summit back to 10 points with a victory at London rivals West Ham was not quite satisfying enough, the formidable Blues withstood a rather uncouth game of hack-a-Hazard on Monday night to deservedly edge past 10-man Manchester United and seal an FA Cup semi-final date with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

The colossally influential N'Golo Kante netted a rare goal from long range to win a fiery game also notable for former Stamford Bridge deity Jose Mourinho's touchline spat with Conte and his not-so-subtle reminder to a section of goading home fans that "Judas is still No1".

Looking to inflict only Chelsea's second defeat in their last 23 matches this afternoon and stop them from moving 13 clear of Tottenham and Manchester City is a Stoke City outfit that held the latter to a goalless draw last time out. Unbeaten in eight home league matches, their best such run for five years, Mark Hughes's side are certainly a force to be reckoned with at the bet365 Stadium.

Elsewhere in today's five 15.00 GMT kick-offs that follow hot on the heels of Arsenal's lunchtime clash with West Brom, Craig Shakespeare's resurgent Leicester City will look to put excitement regarding a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid to one side and continue their push away from the bottom three with a positive showing at West Ham.

Rock-bottom Sunderland, six points adrift of safety, host Burnley and Everton, no doubt distracted by the ongoing uncertainty regarding Romelu Lukaku's future, entertain relegation-battlers Hull City. Crystal Palace also search for a third successive victory against an out-of-form Watford team that have won just two of their last 12 games.