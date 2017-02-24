Stoke City manager Mark Hughes could hand Saido Berahino his debut against Tottenham with Xherdan Shaqiri also available to make his return from injury.

Berahino, 23, arrived at the club from West Brom during the January transfer window but having managed just 55 minutes of Premier League football for the Baggies before his move, he has been kept out of the starting line up to work on his fitness.

After encouraging cameos from the bench against Everton and West Brom and impressing his manager during Stoke's recent training camp in Dubai, the forward is now in the frame to start against Tottenham, the club who made four bids to sign him during the summer of 2015.

Hughes told a press conference: "Saido Berahino is looking really sharp and we are pleased with what we are seeing. He is close to being ready to start now. Whether this weekend is too early for him we will have to wait and see. He is itching to start matches now, we are excited by him. He will play a part on Sunday because he is showing the qualities that attracted us to him in the first place."

Shaqiri meanwhile has recovered from a muscle strain and is expected to feature at White Hart Lane on Sunday. Geoff Cameron and Jon Walters are also on their way back having recovered from injuries but Hughes concedes Sunday's game will come too soon for the Republic of Ireland international.

"The guys have had the benefit of a free weekend, and that will have undoubtedly helped them to recover from the injuries they have had.

"Xherdan Shaqiri is okay again now and available for selection, and Geoff is very close too – the game may come a little too soon for him but at the moment he is in my thoughts.

"Walts is maybe a little bit behind the two guys I have just mentioned but he is making good progress too and came outside with the group for a little bit this morning, which was a positive for us."