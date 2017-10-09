Reality star Kourtney recently came under the scanner for posting a sultry selfie, showing off her perfect pout in the signature Kardashian style.

As the barrage of criticism began, Instagram followers of the 38-year-old TV star went on to debate every aspect of the photo – with some even stooping to the level of mum-shaming. Despite online trolls taking a potshot at the mother-of-three on the picture-sharing site, some of her fans continued to support the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

"Stop being so damn mean, how do you know how much Time she spends with her kids? Just because she's a mother doesn't mean she isn't allowed time out for herself and to take a selfie, ffs when did you all become perfect mothers?" a follower wrote in response to the scathing attack on the TV personality.

Others steered the conversation to another track, commenting on the latest buzz surrounding Scott Disick (Kourtney's ex) and Sofia Richie.

This is not the first time that Kourtney, who shares three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2 – with Scott Disick, was at the receiving end of such sharply-worded remarks. The drama seems to have reached another level following recent developments on their famous E! series.

For the uninitiated, the reality star and Disick were seen having a tough phase in the ongoing season of their reality show. In the latest episode, however, things blew-up further with Disick launching into a rant over the fact that Kourtney is dating again.

"He's screaming at the top of his lungs," Khloe commented after Kourtney's abrupt phone call. "Is he drunk right now?"

"That is belligerent Scott," the Good American denim owner added.