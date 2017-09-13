Like mother like daughter! Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham's mini-me daughter is a total fashion-lover, and most recently the eight-year-old even strutted down the runway at New York Fashion Week, showing off early modeling skills.

Naturally, the proud mother could not resist sharing a video – a compilation of Sophia's red carpet appearances – with fans on Instagram. While, many of Abraham's followers were thrilled about her daughter's achievements, others were not pleased to see the little one being paraded in front of media.

"Proud of @sophialabraham... Thanks to @twogypseasouls @rlsmodelsphotography & many more! #nyfw," the reality star captioned the clip showing moments from their MTV VMAs appearance and Sophia's time at the NYFW.

Amid snaps of the mother-daughter duo, a photo caption announced the eight-year-old "is a veteran model" and she is being homeschooled by Abraham so that "she can focus on her career". This seems to have rubbed many fans the wrong way.

"Let her be a kid!" wrote one user, slamming the 26-year-old, while a second user went all sarcastic, writing, "Lmao you're home schooling Sophia so she can go to more events??"

While this is not the first time the Teen Mom star has come under fire for her daughter's snaps, this time fans were offended with the mum for allegedly using Sophia.

A critic shared, "the way she tries to make money out of anything, even her daughter, the wrinkles on her neck on some pictures make me feel like she is way older than she claimed to be."

A fan slammed, saying, "So sad her innocence being stolen," as someone else added, "Your child should out having fun and making friends. You shouldn't be making her focus on her career so much, or she'll become one of those bratty Hollywood children who only cares about being famous."

"Stop pimping out your kid," blasted another.

Apart from her numerous Instagram uploads, the Teen Mom star has been in news of late due to reports of her alleged sex tape. However, speaking to In Touch Weekly, the mother-of-one quashed all those rumours, saying "Been there, done that."

"I have no new sex tape coming out and don't plan too," added Abraham.