A woman has died in Wolverhampton in an incident believed to have been caused by Storm Doris. The incident took place near Marks and Spencer's in the town centre, The Sun reported.

West Midlands Police received a number of calls relating to the incident just before midday. The force say they have taken more than 200 calls today in Doris-related emergencies.

Their Twitter feed said: "AVOID- High St in West Brom is currently closed due to falling debris. Please avoid the area."

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

