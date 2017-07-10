An Irish newspaper has provoked the wrath of its readers after publishing a back-page story regarding incoming Manchester United striker Romelu Lukuku using an image of Grime star Stormzy.

The Irish Herald's Monday ( 10 July) edition featured a story about the Everton hitman's imminent move to Old Trafford with the headline " Lukaku is ready for work". It didn't take too long for eagle-eyed readers to notice that the picture that accompanied the piece was not that of the Belgium forward.

One user branded the mistake as a "disgrace" while another commented: "Are you living on Mars."

Another stunned user even questioned the authenticity of the page writing: "No this can't be real."

Other members of the online community suggested that those responsible for the mistake could lose their jobs.

"Wouldn't want to be the picture editor of The Herald..." one person pointed out.

A spokesperson for the publication confirmed to IBTimes UK that the embarrassing gaffe has been a mistake but offered no further details.

Although Stormzy, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the Belgian international, has yet to comment on the blunder fans are having a field day.

Lukaku is on the brink of completing a reported £100m move to United, a deal which would make him the most expensive footballer in the world. The 24-year-old's elation at having secured a move to the 20-time English league champions seemingly spilled over last week after he was arrested following multiple complaints over a party he hosted at a rented Beverley Hills house.

South London rapper Stormzy - who is a supporter of the English giants - and Lukaku are not thought to be friends however the 'Big For Your Boots' star has previously addressed the similarities between the pair.

He told Sunday Brunch: "Aaaah! Lukaku! Romelu Lukaku! Do you know what's so mad, yeah? I'm not gonna lie - every time I see him I just look at him and think: 'Yeah you dooo mate!' We just look the same..."