The highly-anticipated second season of Netflix's hit mystery series Stranger Things is now available to stream in its entirety. The 80s-set, horror-inflicted show returns with nine new episodes ranging from 45 minutes to an hour in length.

Stranger Things was a true phenomenon when season one debuted in summer 2016, instantly making stars of its young cast. They play childhood friends who come together when one of them gets lost in a horrific alternate dimension they call the Upside Down.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour. This new season counts Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin among its new faces.

Season two sees Will (Noah Schnapp) suffering for his time in the Upside Down, with visions, maybe premonitions, involving an enormous deadly being that could threaten the small town of Hawkins, Indiana - and even the world.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas play Will's friends, while Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities who was experimented on at a mysterious government research facility.

Other characters returning for season two include: Natalia Dyer's Nancy (Mike's older sister); Charlie Heaton's Jonathan (Will's older brother); and Joe Keery as Steve (Nancy's girlfriend).

The newcomers for season two are Astin, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Paul Reiser as Dr Owens and Sadie Sink as Max - who befriends the core group of boys.

Season two's episode titles were revealed roughly a year ago. They are: MADMAX, Trick or Treat Freak, The Pollywog, Will the Wise, Dig Dug, The Spy, The Lost Sister, The Mind Flayer and The Gate.