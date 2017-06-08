Stranger Things season 2 will not premiere until Halloween this year, but fans have plenty of hints from the cast and the creators of the show to speculate about the plot of Netflix's science fiction-horror series.

The cast and crew of the show were recently assembled for the streaming services' FYSee event and spoke about what to expect from its two core characters, Will and Eleven (played by Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown respectively). In the first season Will returned from the Upside Down but something was off about him. He coughed a slug-like creature and had a vision of the other dimensional world in the final scene of the first season.

The second season will focus on the side effects Will suffers as he deals with the traumatic phase when he was a hostage in the Upside Down. "They'll get more into Will's storyline and they'll talk about how the Upside Down affected him," Schnapp told E! Online. "I have a lot of emotionally challenging scenes this year too."

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the popular series, shockingly reveals that Will is a changed person post the events and his friend are trying to figure out his strange behaviour. Will is having this very, very weird ride through, like, who he really is and if he's OK. He's not very human anymore, you know? So we're sort of trying to find out what's wrong with him."

Eleven, who vanished while killing the monster in the first season, will reappear in the show but as of now her arrival is a well-guarded secret by Netflix. Although Brown was hesitant to divulge spoilers about her character but she did hint that the second season would dig deep into the lives of the young children who lives in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. '"I mean, nothing too big has changed — we're still that small show [that filmed in] Atlanta. But we do dig into the lives of the [younger] characters a bit more," Brown told Variety."

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, the story will move fast this season with increased doses of horror making the show "darker and more eerie". "Last season, a lot of the horror and a lot of what was happening with Will was off screen in the Upside down. That's not the case [in Season 2]. The horror is more up-close and personal," Rose told Collider.