Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming second season of Stranger Things during the Super Bowl 2017 on Sunday 5 February. While the cryptic teaser for the eagerly-anticipated comeback did not give too much away in terms of plot, it did reveal one thing: the season will be uploaded to the streaming service on 31 October 2017.

Judging by the Ghostbusters' costumes seen in the footage and the release date, it is evident that the second season opener will be a "Halloween-centric" episode. It is likely that the outing – entitled Madmax – will be a particular spooky one across the series, so fans better prepare for the hairs on the back of their necks to stand on end. Just like Finn Wolfhard's did in the clip at the sight of some pretty scary-looking monsters...

Released in July 2016, the first season of Stranger Things follows a group of four young boys and the ensuing events after one of them goes missing one fateful evening. Just as their friend vanishes without a trace a mysterious girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) turns up in the last place they saw him... and she possesses some pretty intriguing supernatural powers.

Meanwhile, in a desperate attempt to find her son, the missing boy's mother (Winona Ryder) opens an investigation into the boy's disappearance with local authorities. It inadvertently unravels a series of mysteries involving top-secret government experiments, as well as a link to Eleven.

As well as Brown, Wolfhard and Ryder, David Harbour (who plays police Chief Jim Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (as Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) and Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) are expected to reprise their roles from the first season. Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery are both newbies this time round while The Lord Of The Rings actor Sean Astin has joined the cast ahead of the new episodes as Ryder's on-screen boyfriend.

