The Duffer Brothers – co-creators of hit sci-fi series Stranger Things – have landed in trouble after fans felt that they "forced" teen actress Sadie Sink into a kiss scene with co-star Caleb McLaughlin, 16. The controversy erupted when Sink said she felt "stressed out" about the kiss that wasn't in the script during a recent panel with her co-star and the show-creators.

While Matt and Ross Duffer's reaction to the 15-year-old actress' comments rubbed fans of the show the wrong way, Sink has since come out in defence of the Stranger Things bosses.

"Of course I was nervous because it's a first kiss, right?" the actress – who joined the cast as Max in season 2 – told The Wrap, responding to the recent backlash. "But I never objected to [it] or felt pushed into anything."

In fact, the teenage star went on to assert that the scene where her character Max locks lips with Lucas (McLaughlin) at the Snow Ball dance was important for the episode's ending.

"I always felt comfortable and the Duffer Brothers, they do the best job. And always create a comfortable space. And if I felt uncomfortable with anything, I wouldn't have done it," Sink told the website.

The actress also reassured that she was "really comfortable" with McLaughlin as the two New Yorkers knew each other even before they started working on Stranger Things.

Earlier, during the aftershow Beyond Stranger Things, Sink was asked about the closing scene of season 2, where she and her new love interest Lucas seal the season finale with a kiss. But the actress' response wasn't what many fans expected.

"So the whole day I was like stressed out, I was like 'Oh my god, wait, am I gonna have to [kiss]' and it didn't happen that day, but then the second day of filming the Snow Ball," she said about the scene, to which Ross jokingly said that "it's your fault".

"You reacted so strongly to this. I was just joking, and you were so freaked out that I was like, well, I got to make her do it now. That's why I'm saying it's your fault," the show-creator added.

However, Ross' failure to create what fans feel should have been a comfortable situation for the teen actress during the scene has sparked criticism.

"The two grown men that created Stranger Things forced a child to kiss another child while they filmed," a Twitter user vented, as another slammed the duo, writing, "Is it just me that got uncomf w/beyond stranger things where they kinda forced the kids to kiss despite the actresses not rly wanting to? [sic]."