Street parties, picnics and bake-offs will be held across the UK in honour of murdered MP Jo Cox this summer.

The gatherings, called the Great Get Together, will be aimed at uniting communities and bringing them together the way the politician aimed to do throughout her career.

Her widower, Brendan Cox, said there could be "no more fitting tribute" to his wife than an event with this aim.

"Jo loved a party and she would have been thrilled by the idea of the Great Get Together," he said.

"As she said in her maiden speech in parliament – we have far more in common than that which divides us.

"Jo wanted a chance to bring our communities together to celebrate what unites us.

"There could be no more fitting tribute to her memory than The Great Get Together helping to do just that."

Cox was gunned down outside her constituency office in Birstall, West Yorkshire last June.

The Great Get Together will mark the first anniversary of her death and will take place across 17 and 18 June.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Jamie Oliver will be among the special guests.

Oliver said: "There's nothing better than a good get-together with friends, family and amazing food.

"The Great Get Together takes it to a whole new level.

"This is an awesome initiative, and I'm really proud to add my support."

Far-right terrorist Thomas Mair was jailed for life in November for killing Cox. He shouted "Britain first" during the attack.