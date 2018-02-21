After months of speculation over their three-year marriage, Karen and Kevin Clifton have put on a united front by sharing social media posts about their upcoming dance tour.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars have attempted to quash rumours of their impending separation by sharing photos and video clips as teasers of the lively show.

Karen, 35, shared an action shot of the pair with her in a bright orange dress while an open-mouthed Kevin sported a shirt and tie with black trousers.

She captioned it: "Starting the day off with a kick ball change along w @keviclifton #kevinandkarentour2018."

Fans went wild over the couple's upcoming dance tour, with one person responding: "can't wait for this tour! 2nd time! Gateshead this time. Came straight off a plane at Manchester last time and came to the matinee ."

While someone else said: " Excited to see what you put together!"

Both Karen and Kevin also shared a clip of them rehearsing on stage in a theatre, with the former writing: "You guys ready... #kevinanadkarenlive #tour2018."

One fan commented: "You tell them newpapers who's right," while another said: "Have an amazing tour xx this makes me feel all good inside xx."

Karen's latest social media posts come after she was snapped with opera singer David Webb on a night out at London's Groucho club amid reports she is divorcing Kevin.

The married couple were also thought to be on the rocks after it was claimed Karen had an affair with an accountant towards the end of last year.

A source told The Mirror about their alleged split: "Karen is extremely upset about the whole situation and is really struggling to accept that everything is over.

"She has been pleading with Kevin to give things another go but he's made it clear that he's not interested and doesn't want them to patch things up.

"She knows that she made a huge mistake by having a brief affair but there were problems in their marriage way before then," the insider continued.

At the OK! Magazine Beauty Awards on Tuesday (28 November) she admitted that the pair were "working on their marriage". Relationships "aren't easy", she said.

Cracks in their marriage reportedly began appearing when Kevin regularly started travelling to Scotland to train with his celeb partner Calman.

"Strictly's a hard few weeks for everyone and Karen and I have found this year's particularly hard as we have been in different places since the start, with her in Manchester and now London and me in Glasgow," Kevin previously explained.