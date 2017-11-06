Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in shock last night (5 November) when JLS star Aston Merrygold was sensationally booted out of the BBC dance competition, despite being among the early favourites to win the whole show.

Merrygold and professional dance partner Janette Manrara's Viennese Waltz on Saturday night disappointed the judges, who scored it just 25 points out of the possible 40, including a shock four from Craig Revel Horwood.

The low score put the couple in the bottom two on Saturday's leaderboard.

On Sunday night's results show, a mix of their dance's score and the public vote put the pair into the dance-off with Mollie King and partner AJ.

They were voted out after a split judge's vote was decided by head judge Shirley Ballas.

"Well again a very difficult choice, two fantastic couples and it's very difficult to do," Ballas said while making her decision. "On technical accuracy, beautiful flow and full engagement during the dance, I'm saving Mollie and AJ."

On Saturday night, Ballas said Aston's dance to Who's Loving You by Jackson Five "wasn't his best", while fellow judge Bruno Tonioli said it "didn't gel" and "lost its style".

Fans were not happy with the decision, and vented their frustration on social media.

Among them was former contestant-turned-judge Alesha Dixon, who tweeted: "Craig giving Aston a 4 basically put the nail in the coffin! Ridiculous! Can't believe one of the best dancers has left so soon!"

"Wrong costume, wrong music, wrong choreography for that dance.... poor Aston," tweeted one fan.

"Judges have lost the plot," said another. "Mollie, Gemma and Aston all ridiculously under scored so that one of them could now leave!"

A lot of fans laid the blame at the feet of pro dancer Janette Manrara, with one saying: "Really feel Aston was let down by the choreography. He probably had some amazing dances ahead as well."

Another said Aston was "penalised for poor professional choreography".

"Aston should have made the final. But the person to blame for his exit is Janette. The choice of a song & choreography was awful," said user Annette Burke.

Finally, one user called for a boycott, tweeting angrily: "Let's boycott Strictly! Aston out? WTF? Join me in a boycott of this rigged fixed crap!" Good luck buddy.